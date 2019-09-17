Players of the Week: Clover’s Gabe Carroll earns second honor of young season

Clover quarterback Gabe Carroll throws the ball under pressure in a 2018 regular season game. Carroll, now a senior, has thrown 15 touchdowns through four games. Special to The Herald

Even though this past weekend of high school football bore witness to a few “firsts” — including the first wins of 2019 by Northwestern and Lancaster — much of the status quo remained intact.

Senior Clover quarterback Gabe Carroll is the ultimate case in point.

Carroll, after the Blue Eagles’ 52-0 win over Ashbrook on Saturday night, was voted Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Tri-County Coaches Association for the second time this season. He put together a statline that’s as impressive as it is familiar: 10-for-14 passing for 200 yards and five touchdowns.

On the young season, Carroll has already accumulated 1,005 passing yards and 15 touchdowns — 10 of which have been connections with his senior receiver and friend, Jaylin Lane.

I had to watch this like 6 times before I saw the ball leave Carroll’s hands. Looked like magic for a second. https://t.co/OFhq9FtqJe — Rock Hill Herald Preps (@RHHerald_Preps) September 15, 2019

Clover is now 4-0 on the season.

“He started out a Blue Eagle,” head coach Brian Lane told The Herald earlier in the year. “He went to elementary school in Clover and whatnot, and then he transferred (to York) in seventh grade and then he came back here as a junior … I’m glad he’s with us. He’s a good player. He studies hard, works hard, and he’ll continue to work hard.”

Much happened in high school football outside of Carroll’s big weekend, though. Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

Northwestern, Rock Hill represented in 5A, 4A votes

Offensive Player of the Week: Gabe Carroll of Clover.

Nominations: Jaylen Chavis (Northwestern), Tommy Neff (Rock Hill), Nathan Mahaffey (Nation Ford).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Clover’s 6-foot, 250-pound Scott Lackey earned player of the week honors on Tuesday after an impressive Friday night performance. He graded out at 93 percent with four pancake blocks and a bulldozer.

Nominations: Carson Murray (Rock Hill).

Defensive Player of the Week: Kam McCroey of Northwestern, a junior defensive back, earned player of the week honors for his performance in his team’s first win of the season over Ridgeview, 16-14.

McCrorey had nine tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups on Friday night.

Nominations: Shon Brown (Clover), Sam Conforto (Fort Mill), J.P. Cunningham (Lancaster).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: In Rock Hill’s win over Indian Land, 22-12, Riley Hinchman notched two sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Rock Hill is now 2-2 on the season.

Nominations: Kam Moyers (Fort Mill), Zawon Brown (Northwestern).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Fort Mill traveled to Camden on Friday night, and Avery Wilcox had two blocked extra points. Wilcox also played defense and added five solo and two assisted tackles on defense.

Nominations: Ethan Dutton (Rock Hill), Christian Erwin (Clover), Will Corso (Lancaster).

Chester, Andrew Jackson continue to show strength in 3A, 2A, 1A results

Offensive Player of the Week: Fresh off a Shrine Bowl selection that came on Saturday, Lewisville’s Demetric Hardin was voted offensive player of the week on Tuesday for his performance on Friday night.

The senior quarterback had 29 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and he went 8-for-19 passing for 105 yards.

Nominations: Chas DeBruhl (Andrew Jackson).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Andrew Jackson’s Eli Mackey graded out at 94 percent with two pancake blocks in his team’s Friday night win over Great Falls, 34-0.

The Volunteers haven’t given up a point all season, and they rank as the sixth-best 2A high school football teams in South Carolina, per MaxPreps.

Nominations: Riley Alexander (Lewisville).

Defensive Player of the Week: Chester’s Zaire Davis was the star of Chester’s win on Friday night. Playing the “spur” position, as head coach Victor Floyd calls it (a mix between outside linebacker and strong safety), Davis had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and one fumble recovery scoop and score from 52 yards.

“Zaire is a senior, first year starting,” Floyd said after his team’s win on Friday night. “Last year was his first year playing football, and he tried to play DB and that just wasn’t who he was, and I think he’s found his niche.

Nominations: Mikeem McClain (Andrew Jackson), Jaylin Woods (Chester).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: In Catawba Ridge’s Monday night contest against Weddington (North Carolina), Asa Johnson made seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one touchdown after scooping a blocked punt.

This is Johnson’s second time earning the award this year; he won it after his team’s first contest against Carolina Pride.

Nominations: N/A.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Andrew Jackson’s Gavin Blackmon earned player of the week honors after he converted a fake punt for a first down and was a perfect 5-for-5 on holds for PATs.

On defense, he earned three tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

Nominations: N/A.

Guardian of the Week

The Sept. 6 Guardian of the Week was awarded on Monday, Sept. 16, to Great Falls offensive lineman Ubiel Ferrufino-Stanley.

The weekly award is delivered by Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey to the week’s best high school football offensive lineman from Lewisville, Chester or Great Falls. Dorsey began the tradition this year.