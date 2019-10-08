Week 6 high school football media polls spotlight four Tri-County-area teams

SHARE COPY LINK

The latest weekly South Carolina high school football media poll results have been announced, and they feature four area schools.

The Clover Blue Eagles are rated seventh in 5A, same as they were from last week’s poll.

The South Pointe Stallions are third in 4A, moving up one spot.

The Chester Cyclones are fourth in 3A, remaining where they’ve been pretty much all season.

And the Great Falls Red Devils moved into the 1A poll in the ninth spot.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Byrnes, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Dorman, 5. Sumter, 6. Gaffney, 7. Clover, 8. River Bluff, 9. Carolina Forest, 10. T. L. Hanna.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. South Pointe, 4. North Myrtle Beach, 5. Wilson, 6. A. C. Flora, 7. Wren, 8. Eastside, 9. Belton-Honea Path, 10. Greenville.

3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Chester, 5. May River, 6. Gilbert, 7. Wade Hampton (H), 8. Aynor, 9. Strom Thurmond, 10. Woodruff.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Southside Christian, 4. Oceanside Collegiate, 5. Timberland, 6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7. Saluda, 8. Andrew Jackson, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. (tie) Mullins, Woodland, Whale Branch.

1A - 1. Wagener-Salley, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. C. E. Murray, 7. Branchville, 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 9. Great Falls, 10. (tie) Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar.