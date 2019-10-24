Can Catawba Ridge surprise Clover? Here’s your full Week 9 high school football preview.

According to its head coach, the Catawba Ridge football team knows what it’s getting into on Friday night.

The Copperheads, who are 2-6 in their inaugural season, will travel to Memorial Stadium in Clover to take on the undefeated Blue Eagles. Clover is 8-0 on the season and is ranked sixth in the state in the latest 5A media poll.

Catawba Ridge head coach Zac Lendyak knew his team has a tough road ahead when he saw the schedule. Since then, Clover has surged, and his team, at times, has struggled.

“I knew from the second day I got the job when I saw the schedule, and from playing them last year when I was at Nation Ford, they had a ton of talent coming back,” Lendyak said. “We know our situation. We know what we have, and the kids are excited about the opportunity. That is what we want to be. They are what we inspire to be and be a team that plays for a region championship.”

Despite how tough things look, Lendyak said his Copperheads are up for the challenge.

“Clover is a great opportunity for us and to prove to ourselves where we are at,” he said. “We are trying to take on the motto we can play with these guys. They are bigger, faster, stronger; but we have the heart to get in there and play with them.”

Lendyak said he feels like his team could be competitive with Clover if it executes.

“We feel like our guys have been doing well on their assignments all year and this is a team, you can’t blow a coverage,” he said. “You can’t miss an assignment. If all 11 guys do what they are supposed to do, we feel like we can to hope to create some things on offense and defense.”

Head coach Brian Lane said his team takes its preparation seriously every week.

“We still practice hard,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who we play on Friday; we still need to prepare. That is what we need to do throughout the week. We are working on the little things and working on details. We are trying to get rid of any sloppy play the next two weeks heading into the playoffs.”

Clover has one more Region 3-5A game after Catawba Ridge as it hosts Fort Mill — but the Blue Eagles have already locked up the region title. The Blue Eagles will have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and won’t go on the road again until a possible 5A state championship game in Columbia, Dec. 7, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In theory, considering how Clover is set up for the playoffs in two weeks, Lane could rest his starters ahead of their first playoff game on Nov. 8 largely without consequence. But Lane said he won’t do that.

“The game will dictate that,” he said. “If the game isn’t dictating that, then I am going to play to win. That is why you play the game. You play to win. Every time you step on the field, that is what we are trying to do. The game will dictate who sits and how long they sit.”

Lendyak said that just because his team is playing a dangerous opponent like Clover, he doesn’t expect his team to look at it any differently.

“The game of football doesn’t change whether it is Clover or a team that hasn’t won a game,” Lendyak said. “The game doesn’t change...

“Football is still football.“

Indian Land’s Deaviaun Moran is taken down by Chester’s Stan Mills Friday. The Warriors hosted the Cyclones in varsity football in Indian Land. Andy Burriss Special to The Herald

Full football Friday schedule

All kickoffs are slated for 7:30 p.m.

Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2) at Northwestern (1-7, 0-2)

This is a huge game for both teams. The winner gets a boost in the race for a playoff berth — and while the loser is not out of that competition, they won’t be able to win out and be guaranteed a playoff spot.

Listen: FM 100.1/AM 1340

Rock Hill (5-3, 1-1) at Nation Ford (5-3, 2-1)

This region battle has playoff implications: The winner moves into second place in the region, while the loser drops down and faces the possibility of being knocked out of the playoffs, depending on how the final week of the regular season shakes out across the region.

Listen: FM 107.1

Catawba Ridge (2-6) at Clover (8-0, 3-0)

Listen: FM 94.3

Richland Northeast (0-9, 0-3) at York (3-5, 1-2)

The Cougars need a win to move closer to a playoff spot. A victory over Richland Northeast would put the Cougars in an excellent position to make the postseason — and if York wins and Lancaster loses on Friday night, York is in.

Playoff implications aside, a win would also make it two-in-a-row for the Cougars and provide confidence going into the final week of the regular season.

Listen: Cable 103

Lancaster (2-6, 1-2) at Westwood (5-3, 1-2)

Lancaster is facing a tough task against Westwood. They need to win at least one game in the final two weeks to have any chance to make the post season. A loss Friday night would all but eliminate them from any post season possibility.

Listen: WRHI.com

South Pointe (8-0, 3-0) at Ridge View (5-3, 3-0)

This is game is for all the marbles in the region. The winner will be 4-0 in region play and although a tie could exist with the right combination of results in the final week, the winner would get the top seed in the post season by the head-to-head tie breaker. Both teams are guaranteed a spot in the post season.

Listen: FM 104.1

Camden (7-1, 1-1) at Indian Land (4-5, 1-1)

Camden knocked off Chester last week, and will look to defeat another capable Indian Land team. Both teams are in the playoffs unless something unexpected happens in the final week of play. Both teams need a win to get a better seeding and a possible home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Fairfield Central (5-4, 2-0) at Chester (7-2, 2-1)

Chester can take some of the sting out of the loss to Camden last week with a victory. Fairfield Central can take the region title with a win.

A Chester victory would keep them in the hunt for the region title, but the Cyclones would need a few other results to go their way in these last two weeks of the season. Win or lose, though — both teams are in the postseason.

Listen: WRBK FM 90.3

Lewisville (2-6, 0-4) at North Central (3-5, 1-3)

The Lions have their backs to the wall. They have lost four straight and need to win the last two to have a chance of getting into the postseason.

Lamar (7-2, 1-0) at Great Falls (4-3, 0-1)

Lamar is one of the top ranked teams in Class A. Win or lose, Lamar is still in the region title chase.

Great Falls has to win one of the last two region games in order to have a chance to make the playoffs.

Legion Collegiate (5-2) at Hickory Hawks (4-4)

Legion Collegiate has won three in a row and would like to have another win to cement its improvement, as well as put in one of the final pieces of the foundation to build their program on for next year.