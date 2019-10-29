Rock Hill, Chester each add 2 Player of the Week awards after Week 9

Rock Hill and Chester each had a loss to avenge last week — and they both did.

Rock Hill (6-3, 2-1) shut out Nation Ford’s offense en route to its 31-7 win after largely being stifled against Clover the week before. (The Falcons’ score came from a Jay Dabney interception, who ran it back 79 yards for a touchdown.)

And Chester (8-2, 3-1) responded to its loss to Camden last week with a 42-14 win over Fairfield Central, largely by virtue of the return of its quarterback, Zan Dunham.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

Rock Hill senior quarterback Jordan Thurmond stretches to get the ball into the endzone for the Bearcats’ third touchdown before halftime Friday night at Nation Ford. Stephanie Marks Martell Special to The Herald

5A, 4A selections

Offensive Player of the Week: Sydney Mullennix of Northwestern, who was 11-for-16 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns, earned player of the week after his performance against Fort Mill. He also added a four-yard rushing touchdown.

Before Friday night, Mullennix hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass this season.

Nominations: Colby Clayton (York), B.J. Tims (Clover).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Carson Murray of Rock Hill earned offensive lineman of the week. He graded out at 93 percent with 11 knockdown blocks.

Nominations: Nygel McKinnon (Northwestern), Ashton Shannon (York).

Defensive Player of the Week: South Pointe’s Choncey Massey, had a big game in his team’s win over Ridge View last week — the win that clinched the Stallions’s region championship.

Massey notched 21 tackles, two sacks and an interception, which he returned for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Nominations: Kam McCroey (Northwestern), Jeffrey Patterson (Rock Hill).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: North-South All-Star Jaquarius Guinn of Clover earned defensive lineman of the week after his display on Friday night in his team’s win over Catawba Ridge: five tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss and one quarterback pressure.

Additionally, on special teams, Guinn blocked a field goal attempt.

Nominations: Rontarious Aldridge (South Pointe), Thomas Rainey (Rock Hill).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Rock Hill’s Ethan Dutton knocked in a 45-yard field goal in the first half to extend his team’s separation to three scores. He also was 4-for-4 on extra points and had two touchbacks — which was enough to earn him special teams player of the week.

Nominations: Wyatt Grantham (South Pointe), Dashawn Brown (York), Kanoah Vinesett (Northwestern).

Chester quarterback Zan Dunham picks up yardage before being taken down by Rock Hill’s Nick Ervin on Aug. 31, 2018. ANDY BURRISS Special to The Herald

3A, 2A, 1A: Chester, Lewisville

Offensive Player of the Week: Zan Dunham of Chester returned after missing his team’s last two games and threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns to win player of the week.

Nominations: Cedric Samuel (Andrew Jackson), Deven McCrorey (Lewisville).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Lewisville’s Riley Alexander earned offensive lineman of the week after he graded out at 93 percent with four knockdown blocks in his team’s 24-16 win over North Central on Friday night.

Nominations: Ke’Shun Brown (Andrew Jackson), Ben Hudgins (Catawba Ridge).

Defensive Player of the Week: Andrew Jackson’s Gavin Phillips had eight tackles (seven of which were solo tackles), one sack and a fumble recovery on Friday night to earn defensive player of the week this week.

Nominations: Luke Harris (Lewisville).

Special Teams Player of the Week: D.J. Adams of Great Falls, as is not unusual, did a little bit of everything on Friday night. On special teams, though, he did enough to earn his third player of the week award.

He accumulated 163 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns and averaged 35 yards per punt.

Nominations: O.J. White (Andrew Jackson), Ryan Graddy (Lewisville).