South Pointe scores 37 first-half points, shuts out Lancaster in region football win

South Pointe’s Jayrin Hemphill (8) is stopped by Lancaster’s Bernard Smith (12) Friday as the Stallions compete with the Bruins in Rock Hill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

It was a stampede at District Three South Stadium, where the South Pointe Stallions ran over the Lancaster Bruins, 44-0, and further asserted their control of the region.

Friday night was South Pointe’s homecoming game, and wide receiver O’Mega Blake set its tone by scoring a touchdown within the game’s first minute, and the Stallions added 30 more points in the first half. The players contributing to those scores were Blake, Jayrin Hemphill, Caleb Rayner and Nebanye Moore, the senior transfer from North Carolina who started at quarterback.

In the second half, South Pointe running back Nygel Moore notched a 54-yard touchdown to end the game’s scoring.

Lancaster quarterback Sean Truesdale had a few good runs, but the Stallions largely held him at bay. In the fourth quarter, South Pointe’s Phillip Mickles forced an interception.

South Pointe coach DeVonte Holloman told The Herald after the game he was proud of his team’s effort — but that the Stallions did not play a perfect game.

“We have some guys, as soon as you want to count on some people, they kind of make a mistake and when we correct that person, somebody else makes a mistake,” Holloman said. “So we just need to be more consistent all around on defense, offense and special teams.”

That said, Holloman said he was just happy to be playing while the the coronavirus pandemic was still ongoing.

“That’s what I preach to my boys every day, it’s a blessing to be able to play and practice every day,” Holloman said. “I know kids all around the country would trade anything with us, so I just try to keep that in perspective for them as well.”

On Oct. 9, South Pointe will play at Indian Land, for another region game, and Lancaster will travel to Catawba Ridge. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.