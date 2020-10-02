Updated Oct. 2 live football scoreboard: Northwestern starts 2-0, Chester rolls, and more

The Herald has you covered for all high school football games featuring teams in York County, Lancaster County and Chester County.

Northwestern 19, Blythewood 7

The Northwestern Trojans used a solid defensive effort and a strong second half offensive show to defeat the Blythewood Bengals 19-7 in Blythewood.

The Trojans got a pair of field goals to take a 6-0 lead at halftime. Kanoah Vinesett kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at the 9:50 mark in the first period. He added a 34-yard field goal with 9:13 to play before the half and Northwestern led 6-0.

After a scoreless third period, the Bengals scored and took a 7-6 lead on a seven-yard pass from Jordan Burrell to Josh Burrell. The score was set up after the Bengals blocked a Northwestern punt.

The Trojans answered in a hurry. Christian Watkins returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score, and Northwestern was in front 12-7.

The Trojans put the game away in the final period. Qua Howard capped a 46-yard march with a one-yard run, and the Northwestern was in front 19-7 with 3:34 left in the contest.

Northwestern had 16 first downs to 12 for Blythewood. The Trojans had 118 yards rushing to 90 for the Bengals. Northwestern had 131 passing yards to 96 for Blythewood.

Howard led the Trojans rushing attack with 125 yards on 26 carries. Will Mattison completed 15 of 23 passes for 131 yards. Watkins had four catches for 29 yards and Elijah Caldwell caught three passes for 28 yards.

“We found a way,” Northwestern coach Page Wofford said. “There is something special in Rock Hill and something special about Northwestern High School. We could have hung our heads after the blocked punt and just gone home up I-77. But we didn’t do that.”

Northwestern is 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.

Sumter 24, Rock Hill 7

The Sumter Gamecocks spotted the Rock Hill Bearcats a 7-0 lead and roared back to claim a 24-7 win at District Three Stadium.

The Bearcats scored on their second possession of the night. Bearcat quarterback Jackson Roberson passed to Miles Cross on a seven-yard play to cap the march and Ethan Dutton added the extra point.

The ‘Cats dodged a bullet in the second period. Anteon China picked off a Rock Hill pass and returned it for a touchdown, but the score was nullified by a block in the back penalty.

The Gamecocks opened the second half with an 80-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes and resulted in a score. Marcus Lane capped the march with the touchdown and the contest was tied at 7-7.

After a short Rock Hill punt, the Gamecocks went 31 yards for a score to make it 14-7. Nathan Harris got the score from six yards out.

The Gamecocks hammered out a 13-play drive for another score on their next possession to up the count to 21-7. Harris capped the march with a seven-yard run.

On their next possession the Bearcats drove to the Sumter four-yard line, before the march was halted by an interception. The Gamecocks took the turnover, drove and added a 24-yard field goal by Jehu McCray for a 24-7 lead in the final two minutes.

Rock Hill is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Boiling Springs 45, Nation Ford 28

The Boiling Springs Bulldogs scored in every period and defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 45-28 in Spartanburg.

Boiling Springs took a 7-0 lead after one quarter. They added another score for a 14-0 lead before the Falcons scored to make it 14-7. The Bulldogs added two more touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead at intermission.

The teams traded scores in the third period and the Bulldogs were in front 35-14 heading to the final period.

Boiling Springs added a touchdown for a 42-14 lead, before the Falcons added a pair of touchdowns to offset a Bulldog field goal in the final period.

Nation Ford is 1-1 in all games and 1-1 in region action.

Indian Land 30, Mid-Carolina 0

The Indian Land Warriors took a 21-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Mid-Carolina Rebels 30-0 in Prosperity.

Indian Land is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Chester 34, Keenan 8

The Chester Cyclones used a dominating performance on both sides of the ball and toppled the Keenan Raiders in Columbia.

The Cyclones took a 14-0 lead after one period. Jaden Simmons capped the 80-yard march with a 29-yard scoring run. Chester added another score late in the opening period for a 14-0 lead.

Keenan countered with a touchdown midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-6. The Cyclones answered quickly. Darius Head scored from six-yards out to make it 20-6 with just more than two minutes remaining in the first half.

The Cyclones added another score in the third quarter. Head capped a 75-yard drive with a six- yard run and it was 28-6 with 3:18 left in the period.

Chester added another score early in the final period. After the Cyclones blocked a Keenan punt, Simmons scored from six-yards out to make it 34-6. Keenan added a safety to make it 34-8.

Chester is 2-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.

C. A. Johnson 62, Great Falls 22

The C. A. Johnson Hornets scored in every period and routed the Great Falls Red Devils 62-22 Friday night in Columbia.

C. A. Johnson scored twice in the opening period for a 13-0 lead. The Red Devils cut it to 13-8, but the Hornets countered for a 21-8 margin. Great Falls scored midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14.

The Hornets exploded for a pair of scores in the next five minutes to take a 34-14 lead with just more than three minutes left in the first half.

When the third period was in the books, the Hornets led 54-22. They added a final touchdown in the fourth period.

Great Falls is 0-2 in all games and 0-2 in region action.

South Pointe 44, Lancaster 0

Clover 21, Fort Mill 14

Catawba Ridge 15, York 0