It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week for Oct. 5

The Herald is providing several ways high school football fans can access and engage with their favorite teams this season — from day-before-gameday capsules, to live game coverage, to coaches polls/grades, to feature stories and more.

In addition, The Herald is also facilitating a weekly fan poll to answer the question: Who is the area’s football player of the week?

Here’s how this works: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches and finding other players on its own. Readers can vote as often as they want in the poll below, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The football player of the week will be announced online Wednesday night. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Northwestern kicker Kanoah Vinesett won the award last week.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

Football Player of the Week finalists

Jadyn Davis, Catawba Ridge quarterback: The Catawba Ridge freshman quarterback went 14-for-25 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Copperheads to a 15-0 win over York. Davis tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Nate Francis in the victory. The win breaks a nine-game losing streak dating back to a 19-12 win over Stuart Cramer on Aug. 30, 2019.

Steven McFadden, Nation Ford tight end: The Falcons’ senior tight end had a monster game on Friday night, notching 13 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown in a 45-28 loss to Boiling Springs. McFadden has a total of 17 catches for 217 yards for Nation Ford (1-1) this season.

JB Potts, Clover kicker: The Clover senior kicker tapped a surprising, game-changing onside kick and the Blue Eagles recovered it midway through the third quarter in Clover’s region win over Fort Mill on Friday. Potts’ kick enabled running back Ron Johnson to score the game-winning points on the ensuing drive. Potts also kicked three extra points in the victory.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Miller Shouse, Fort Mill defensive lineman: The Yellow Jackets’ junior defensive tackle stepped in front of a screen pass, intercepted it and rumbled 34 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 14-7 lead over Clover on Friday night. Shouse also notched two tackles for a loss, five assisted tackles and a quarterback hurry in the same game.

Gerrell Watkins, Northwestern receiver: The Trojans’ junior accounted for 197 yards and a touchdown on nine touches to help Northwestern to a 19-7 victory at Blythewood on Friday night. Watkins had four catches for 29 yards, three punt returns for 42 yards and two kickoff returns for 126 yards and a touchdown — including a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Northwestern a 12-7 lead the team wouldn’t relinquish. Northwestern is 2-0 this season.

Nebanye Moore, South Pointe quarterback: Moore was 9-of-16 for 232 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 44-0 win over Lancaster on Friday night. It was Moore’s first start of the season.

Vote now! See results, too

If you can’t view the poll below on mobile, click here.

How to nominate a Football Player of the Week

Want to nominate an athlete? Football player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Players of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.