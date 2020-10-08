Week 3: Can Northwestern, South Pointe clinch playoff berths? Who’s out due to COVID?

Could a Week 3 matchup in a year unlike any other one not only shape powerful regions in South Carolina 4A and 5A football, but also affect the state’s playoff picture before the season is halfway over?

Guess so.

Although neither one can clinch a region title this week, Rock Hill’s South Pointe (4A) and Northwestern (5A) each have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with wins on Friday night.

South Pointe, led by a new starting quarterback and a veteran defensive backfield that includes South Carolina commit O’Mega Blake, is playing its third region contest in as many games, and the team will face Indian Land, the squad with a new coaching staff which lost its region opener to York in Week 1.

If the Stallions win, they will clinch a playoff spot — this year, only two teams in each region across the state are guaranteed playoff berths.

Same goes for Northwestern, the team that has found success running the ball (out-rushing its opponents by nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in two games) despite being a pass-first offense: With a win in their home opener on Friday night against Spring Valley, the Trojans will also clinch a top-two finish in their region and thus a playoff spot.

Northwestern actually had the chance to clinch the region with a win coupled with a Blythewood victory over Rock Hill on Friday night. The Bearcats, though — due to an abundance of caution taken by the school district, in light of some individuals affiliated with the program exhibiting “COVID-like symptoms” — will not play Friday night. They have rescheduled their game against Blythewood to Oct. 30.

Lancaster County’s Andrew Jackson will have its Friday night game against Cheraw postponed to Nov. 6, The Herald confirmed with AJ head coach Todd Shigley, after individuals affiliated with the program tested positive for coronavirus.

Friday night football storylines, picks

All kickoffs are slated for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Sports reporter/editor Alex Zietlow went 6-3 last week in his picks. Through two weeks of the season, he is 14-6.

Great Falls (0-2, 0-2) at Lewisville (0-1, 0-1)

The math is simple: A Great Falls loss would eliminate the team from the playoffs; a Lewisville loss would hurt the team’s postseason chances but not eliminate them mathematically. That said, this game is a big deal if only because it marks another iteration of one of the fiercest rivalries in South Carolina.

Zietlow’s prediction: Lewisville wins.

Boiling Springs (1-1, 1-1) at Clover (1-1, 1-0)

The Blue Eagles got back in the win column last Friday night, and they’ll need another solid effort this week against a tough Boiling Springs team, which handed Nation Ford its first loss of the season last week in convincing fashion. A loss does not prevent Clover from winning a second consecutive region title, or from the playoffs, but it does make both prospects harder, as Boiling Springs will have the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage if both teams are vying for second place later in the season under Gaffney, the league’s favorite to win.

Watch: NFHSNetwork.com.

Listen: 94.3 FM

Zietlow’s prediction: Boiling Springs wins.

Hartsville (0-2, 0-2) at Fort Mill (0-2, 0-2)

The Yellow Jackets gave Clover all they wanted before losing last week, and a win would certainly pick up their spirits as they move forward with the rest of the schedule. Hartsville is a non-region opponent for Fort Mill.

Zietlow’s prediction: Hartsville wins.

Gaffney (2-0, 1-0) at Nation Ford (1-1, 1-1)

Nation Ford needs a win to keep pace in the region against a strong Gaffney team. A loss would end the Falcons’ region title hopes, but not their playoff plans. The Falcons will look for another big night from starting sophomore quarterback Carson Black, who’s completed 45 of his 68 passes (66%) for 606 yards and seven touchdowns through two games.

Listen: Comporium Channel 103

Zietlow’s prediction: Gaffney wins.

Lancaster (0-1, 0-1) at Catawba Ridge (1-1, 1-1)

Lancaster didn’t learn much about its team in its 44-0 loss to South Pointe last week. And Catawba Ridge, conversely, learned a lot about its defense in its win over York last week. Neither team will be mathematically eliminated from the playoff berth chase with a loss.

Listen: FM 104.1

Zietlow’s prediction: Catawba Ridge wins.

York (1-1, 1-1) at Fairfield Central (2-0, 2-0)

This is a non-region contest for York, one of just two now after its Rock Hill game was canceled late Wednesday. The biggest question for York this week: Can the Cougars’ offense, which got shut out against Catawba Ridge last week, find its way without arguably its most potent weapon, wide receiver and high-profile college football recruit DaShawn Brown?

Listen: WRHI.com

Zietlow’s prediction: York wins.

Lower Richland (0-2, 0-1) at Chester (2-0, 2-0)

Chester has started its season with two convincing wins, but it perhaps faces its toughest test yet in Lower Richland and will have the competition ramp up from there: The Diamond Hornets — yes, it’s a terrific nickname — fell last week at home to the other candidate in the Region 4-3A title chase, Fairfield Central (which is Chester’s Week 4 opponent).

Listen: WRBK FM 90.3

Zietlow’s prediction: Chester wins.

Legion Collegiate (0-1, 0-1) at St. Joseph’s (1-1, 1-1)

Legion Collegiate dropped its region opener two weeks ago against a Chesnee team that has made itself a front-runner in Region 4-2A. The Lancers had an open week last week.

Zietlow’s prediction: Legion Collegiate wins.

South Pointe (2-0, 2-0) at Indian Land (1-1, 0-1)

Listen: FM 107.1

Zietlow’s prediction: South Pointe wins.

Spring Valley (1-1, 1-1) at Northwestern (2-0, 2-0)

Listen: FM 100.1/AM 1340

Zietlow’s prediction: Northwestern wins.

Sam Copeland contributed reporting.