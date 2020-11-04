Nation Ford football coronavirus case cancels upcoming game against Clover High School

Nation Ford and Clover won’t play this week.

The Falcons’ rescheduled high school football game against Clover on Friday night was canceled on Wednesday after an individual associated with the Nation Ford program tested positive for COVID-19.

Fort Mill School District spokesperson Joe Burke told The Herald via email that the district was notified of the positive case on Wednesday.

Burke also said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the school was in the process of completing its “contact tracing and notification process,” and that he did not have any information pertaining to the future of Nation Ford’s 2020 season.

A press release from the Clover School District states that the football game between Nation Ford and Clover will not be rescheduled.

The Falcons have gone 3-2 in 2020 and were eliminated from the playoffs earlier in the season. Their only two losses came against Boiling Springs and Gaffney, the top two teams in Region 3-5A. Nation Ford’s overtime loss to Gaffney — a team that is considered one of the best in the state — was one of the most exciting high school games South Carolina fans saw this year.

Clover (1-4), although it also won’t play in the playoffs this season, has one game left: It will finish its season against longtime rival York on Friday, Nov. 13, at York Comprehensive High School. The contest will mark the 108th all-time meeting between the two football programs, per the Clover Touchdown Club website.

Friday was going to be Senior Night for Clover. Instead, those festivities will take place between the 9th grade and junior varsity games on Thursday night.

The Nation Ford-Clover contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, but was rescheduled for the last week of the regular season, Nov. 6, after most of the Clover football team had to go into a two-week quarantine when the program learned its opponent from the week before, Gaffney, had individuals test positive for the virus.