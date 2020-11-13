Want to keep up with Rock Hill-area football? Check The Herald’s Nov. 13 live scoreboard

Stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County during the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Some are hosting and traveling to South Carolina playoff games. Others are getting in an extra — but not inconsequential — game under Friday night lights.

See the running scoreboard below.

Get the scores from Rock Hill, Spartanburg, Marion

*Hillcrest at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

*Greenwood at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.

*Chester at Daniel, 7:30 p.m.

*Andrew Jackson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Clover at York, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Land at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Walhalla, 7:30 p.m.

From Thursday: Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Monetta