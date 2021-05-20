High School Football
Ready for football? York, Chester, Lancaster county high schools set 2021 schedules
The 2020 season somehow packed 10-plus weeks worth of emotion and drama and glory into a seven-week regular season and truncated playoff. The feat was a special one — a reminder that kids are still resilient and that football in South Carolina is still king.
But I’m not afraid to say it: Thank goodness we won’t have to do that again.
The 2021 season is still months away, but high school football teams in The Herald’s coverage area have released their schedules, and there’s a lot to digest:
▪ In Class 5A, Clover gets the ambitious slate it wanted last season. The Blue Eagles open against 5A powerhouse Dorman on the road before hosting archrival York and 2020 Upper State finalist Northwestern. And that’s all before the team plays 4A state power South Pointe and embarks on a difficult region season — one that includes home games against Gaffney and rival Fort Mill, as well as a Nation Ford contest on the road.
Northwestern, much like in the pre-COVID times, will open its season against city rival South Pointe on the Saturday of the football season’s opening weekend. It’ll then close its season against “original” rival Rock Hill.
▪ In 4A, Catawba Ridge will have a chance to build upon the special, Upper-State-finalist mark it set in 2020: The Copperheads open their season against town foes Fort Mill and Nation Ford before getting a chance to avenge their only regular-season loss in 2020 when they play South Pointe.
The South Pointe Stallions themselves will have their hands full in 2021. After playing Northwestern and Rock Hill in the first two weeks, they’ll travel north of the Carolinas border to Mallard Creek in Charlotte. They’ll then face off with Indian Land and Lancaster before closing the regular season against region foe York — a rematch of a close 2020 game that ultimately stuffed York’s postseason chances last year.
▪ In 3A, Chester is proving once again that it isn’t afraid of anyone. The Cyclones, only three years removed from their 2018 state championship, play two 4A schools — Catawba Ridge and South Pointe — and a 5A school in its non-region season before playing four straight region games and ending on a bye (a Chester coach Victor Floyd trademark).
▪ In 2A, Andrew Jackson will renew a Lancaster County rivalry with Indian Land before hoping to put together a region record that’ll send them to the playoffs for a fourth-straight year.
▪ In 1A, Lewisville hopes to build off a special 2020 season, one that saw the team win four of its last five. The team will also seek redemption this year against CA Johnson and Lamar. Great Falls opens the season against Whitmire and plays its archrival Lewisville on Oct. 15.
▪ And finally, in the NCISAA, Legion Collegiate begins a new era when it plays teams in the Charlotte area, including its season opener against powerhouse Providence Day. The Lancers voluntarily broke away from the South Carolina High School League and joined the NCISAA earlier this month. The Lancers are still searching for places to play their home football games this season.
Check out the full football schedules of the high schools in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County — all in one place — below.
5A football schedules
CLOVER
Aug. 20 at Dorman
Aug. 27 York
Sept. 3 Northwestern
Sept. 10 at South Pointe
Sept. 17 at Spartanburg
Sept. 24 Rock Hill
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Fort Mill
Oct. 15 at Boiling Springs
Oct. 22 Gaffney
Oct. 29 at Nation Ford
***
FORT MILL
Aug. 20 at Catawba Ridge
Aug. 27 at Chester
Sept. 3 Indian Land
Sept. 10 Lancaster
Sept. 17 Lugoff-Elgin
Sept. 24 at York
Oct. 1 Nation Ford
Oct. 8 at Clover
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 Boiling Springs
Oct. 29 at Gaffney
***
NATION FORD
Aug. 20 at Indian Land
Aug. 27 Catawba Ridge
Sept. 3 River Bluff
Sept. 10 at Northwestern
Sept. 17 George Washington Danville (VA)
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Fort Mill
Oct. 8 Boiling Springs
Oct. 15 at Gaffney
Oct. 22 Aiken
Oct. 29 Clover
***
NORTHWESTERN
Aug. 21 South Pointe (Saturday)
Aug. 27 Indian Land
Sept. 3 at Clover
Sept. 10 Nation Ford
Sept. 17 at Greenville
Sept. 24 at River Bluff
Oct. 1 Ridge View
Oct. 8 Blythewood
Oct. 15 at Spring Valley
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Rock Hill
***
ROCK HILL
Aug. 20 Greenville
Aug. 27 at South Pointe
Sept. 3 Gaffney
Sept. 10 at Indian Land
Sept. 17 York
Sept. 24 at Clover
Oct. 1 at Spring Valley
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Blythewood
Oct. 22 at Ridge View
Oct. 29 Northwestern
4A football schedules
CATAWBA RIDGE
Aug. 20 Fort Mill
Aug. 27 at Nation Ford
Sept. 3 Carolina Bearcats
Sept. 10 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 17 at South Mecklenburg
Sept. 24 Chester (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 South Pointe
Oct. 8 at York
Oct. 15 at Lancaster
Oct. 22 Indian Land (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 BYE
***
INDIAN LAND
Aug. 20 Nation Ford
Aug. 27 at Northwestern
Sept. 3 at Fort Mill
Sept. 10 Rock Hill
Sept. 17 at Lakewood
Sept. 24 Andrew Jackson
Oct. 1 York
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at South Pointe
Oct. 22 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 29 Lancaster
***
LANCASTER
Aug. 20 Crestwood
Aug. 27 at Fairfield Central
Sept. 3 Chester
Sept. 10 at Fort Mill
Sept. 17 Central Pageland
Sept. 24 White Knoll
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 South Pointe
Oct. 15 Catawba Ridge
Oct. 22 at York
Oct. 29 at Indian Land
***
SOUTH POINTE
Aug. 21 at Northwestern (Saturday)
Aug. 27 Rock Hill
Sept. 3 at Mallard Creek
Sept. 10 Clover
Sept. 17 at Chester
Sept. 24 Spring Valley
Oct. 1 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 8 at Lancaster
Oct. 15 Indian Land
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 York
***
YORK
Aug. 20 Mauldin
Aug. 27 at Clover
Sept. 3 at Westwood
Sept. 10 Union County
Sept. 17 at Rock Hill
Sept. 24 Fort Mill
Oct. 1 at Indian Land
Oct. 8 Catawba Ridge
Oct. 15 BYE/TBD
Oct. 22 Lancaster
Oct. 29 at South Pointe
3A football
CHESTER
Aug. 20 at Union County
Aug. 27 Fort Mill
Sept. 3 at Lancaster
Sept. 10 Woodruff
Sept. 17 South Pointe
Sept. 24 at Catawba Ridge
Oct. 1 at Mid-Carolina
Oct. 8 Keenan
Oct. 15 at Lower Richland
Oct. 22 Fairfield Central
Oct. 29 BYE
2A football
ANDREW JACKSON
Aug. 20 Latta
Aug. 27 at Mullins
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 11 at Battery Creek
Sept. 17 Gray Collegiate
Sept. 24 at Indian Land
Oct. 1 Central Pageland
Oct. 8 North Central (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 at Cheraw
Oct. 22 at Chesterfield
Oct. 29 Buford (Senior Night)
1A football
GREAT FALLS
Aug. 20 at Whitmire
Aug. 27 Eau Claire
Sept. 3 at Timmonsville
Sept. 10 at East Clarendon
Sept. 17 Camden Military Academy
Sept. 24 Chesterfield
Oct. 1 at Lamar
Oct. 8 CA Johnson
Oct. 15 Lewisville
Oct. 22 at McBee
Oct. 29 BYE
***
LEWISVILLE
Aug. 20 at East Clarendon
Aug. 27 at Wagener-Salley
Sept. 3 Buford
Sept. 10 New Hope
Sept. 17 Eau Claire
Sept. 24 Whitmire
Oct. 1 at C.A. Johnson
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at Great Falls
Oct. 22 Lamar
Oct. 29 McBee (Senior Night)
NCISAA
LEGION COLLEGIATE
Aug. 20 at Providence Day
Aug. 27 at Cabarrus Warriors
Sept. 3 Gray Collegiate at TBD
Sept. 10 at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 17 at Charlotte Latin
Sept. 24 Hemingway at TBD
Oct. 1 Chesnee at TBD
Oct. 8 New Hope at TBD
Oct. 15 St. Joseph’s at TBD
Oct. 22 Landrum at TBD
Oct. 29 Blacksburg at TBD
