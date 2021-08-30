It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week (Aug. 30)

“Week 1” of the 2021 high school football season is in the books — which means that it’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Meet the finalists

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern receiver. The junior wide receiver had four catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns to help Northwestern to a 48-14 win over Rock Hill on Aug. 27. Caldwell’s night included a 60-yard touchdown reception to help the Trojans improve to 1-1 this season.

Jadyn Davis, Catawba Ridge quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound sophomore quarterback had another big week on Friday night: Davis went 18-for-29 for 308 yards and five touchdowns passing to lead Catawba Ridge to 35-14 victory at Nation Ford on Aug. 27. Davis is 37-for-59 for 608 yards and eight touchdowns for the Copperheads (2-0) this season.

Xavien “Foxx” Moore, Great Falls running back. The Red Devils’ senior running back had 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Great Falls to a 38-30 win over Eau Claire on Aug. 27. Moore has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns for Great Falls (2-0) this season.

Anthony Walls, Lewisville running back. Walls had 164 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries in his first career start at running back to help Lewisville to a 46-22 victory at Wagener-Salley on Aug. 27. The senior, who has rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries for Lewisville (2-0) on the season, also added one catch for 25 yards in Friday’s win.

Vote and see running results here

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If you can’t view the poll on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Player of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.