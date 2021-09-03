High School Football

Check out all Rock Hill-area football action with The Herald’s Sept. 3 live scoreboard

Keep up with Week 2 South Carolina high school football scores and updates on Friday night, Sept. 2.
Keep up with Week 2 South Carolina high school football scores and updates on Friday night, Sept. 2.

Want to stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in the second week of the 2021 season? Look no further.

See our area’s scoreboard from Friday night below.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM CLOVER, FORT MILL, CHESTER

View the schedule and the COVID-caused adjustments in this week’s preview on The Herald’s website.

Northwestern at Clover, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Catawba Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

River Bluff at Nation Ford, 7:30 p.m.

Cox Mill at York, 7:30 p.m.

Chester at Airport, 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Gray Collegiate 42, Legion Collegiate 0 (Thursday night)

