It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week (Sept. 6)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

See the finalists here

Carson Black, Nation Ford quarterback: The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior quarterback was 22-for-40 for 295 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 28-21 win over River Bluff on Sept. 3. For the season? Black has completed 60-of-115 passes for 747 yards and nine touchdowns. The Falcons are 1-2.

Zan Dunham, Chester linebacker/quarterback: The Cyclones’ 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior linebacker (who’s also started at quarterback for Chester the past three years) had 11 tackles — including one tackle for loss — a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup to help Chester to a 28-7 win at Airport High on Sept. 3. Chester is 2-1 this season.

Will Mattison, Northwestern quarterback: The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior quarterback got all of his receivers involved Friday night — going 17-of-23 for 243 yards and five touchdowns passing to lead Northwestern to a 42-16 win at Clover on Sept. 3. He also added 56 rushing yards on eight carries.

Isaiah Schnepf, Great Falls defensive end: The Red Devils’ junior defensive end had four tackles, including two tackles for loss, two sacks and six pressures to help Great Falls to a 40-20 win over Latta, Sept. 3. Great Falls is a perfect 3-0 this season.

Anthony Walls, Lewisville running back: The Lions’ senior had 131 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries to lead Lewisville to a 26-8 win over Buford, Sept. 3. Walls had his second straight 100-plus yard rushing effort in only his second career start at running back. Walls has 335 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 39 carries for Lewisville (3-0) this season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Vote here and see full results

If you can’t view the poll below on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Football Player of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated/underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.