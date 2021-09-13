It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week (Sept. 13)

Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season has come and gone — which means it is time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Meet this week’s finalists

Aidan Davis, York quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore quarterback rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 33-26 victory over Union County on Sept. 10. Davis also threw for 30 yards and another score in the contest. The Cougars are 1-1 this season.

Drew Hardin, Indian Land receiver. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back/wide receiver had a big impact on both sides of the ball to help Indian Land open its new stadium with a 51-33 win over Broome on Sept. 10: Hardin had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Warrior defense. He also caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his football pursuits, the senior excels in the classroom, where he boasts a 4.9 GPA, per Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. Indian Land is 2-0 this season.

Asa Johnson, Catawba Ridge defensive lineman. The 5-foot-11, 260-pound defensive lineman had 10 tackles — including five tackles for loss — to help the Copperheads to a 21-14 victory at West Cabarrus on Sept. 10. Catawba Ridge is 3-1 this season.

Ashton Latta, Northwestern linebacker. Latta had an impactful night in Chester on Sept. 10: The 5-foot-11, 205-pound linebacker notched 14 tackles, an interception return for a touchdown, two pass break-ups and a blocked field goal to help Northwestern to a 42-26 win over the Cyclones. The Trojans are 3-1 this season.

AJ Miller, South Pointe defensive lineman. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior defensive end had six sacks, three QB pressures and a fumble recovery to help South Pointe to a 51-37 victory at Shelby on Sept. 10. The Stallions are 2-0 this season.

Trey Thompson, Andrew Jackson running back: The 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore running back had 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 28 carries to lead Andrew Jackson to a 34-20 win at Battery Creek on Sept. 10. Thompson has accumulated 475 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries for the Volunteers (2-1) this season.

