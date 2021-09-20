It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week (Sept. 20)

The eventful Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season in South Carolina is in the books — which means that it’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

MeKayle Burris, York linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker had 10 tackles (including two tackles for loss), a sack, two pass break-ups and a momentous interception to lead York to a 17-12 win at Rock Hill on Sept. 17. The victory was York’s first over Rock Hill in six years. Burris has notched 33 tackles and three sacks for York (2-1) this season.

D’Arrius Edwards, Lewisville defensive end. Edwards stuffed the stat sheet this past week: The 6-foot, 175-pound senior defensive end had 12 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt in a 13-6 loss at Batesburg-Leesville on Sept. 17. Lewisville is now 3-2 this season.

Will Mattison, Northwestern quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 win at Greenville on Sept. 17. He also added 76 yards and another score on the ground. Mattison has had a crazy good senior year through five games: He’s accumulated 1,374 total yards and 23 total touchdowns for a Trojan team (4-1) that has won four straight.

Zaveion McCrorey, South Pointe quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound senior quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns to help South Pointe to a 33-27 win over South Florence — an epic game that took three overtimes and just about three hours to decide. South Pointe is 3-0 this season.

Miller Shouse, Fort Mill linebacker: The 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker had 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries to help Fort Mill to its first win of the season — a 21-13 victory over Lugoff-Elgin on Sept. 17. Shouse has 43 tackles for Fort Mill (1-3) this year.

How to nominate

Athlete of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated/underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.

