It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week (Sept. 27)

Carson Black, Nation Ford. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback completed 18-of-26 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns to help Nation Ford to a 55-15 win over Harding on Sept. 24. Nation Ford is 2-3 this season.

MeKayle Burris, York. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior linebacker had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 19-8 win at Westwood on Sept. 24. Burris has 45 tackles for York (3-1) this season.

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound junior wide receiver had nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown to help Northwestern to a 35-21 win at River Bluff on Sept. 24. Caldwell has 39 catches for 657 yards — 16.9 yards per reception — and eight touchdowns for a Northwestern team (5-1) that has won five straight games.

Dumkele Idehen, Indian Land. The Warriors’ 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker had 21 tackles, two sacks and a pass break-up to lead Indian Land to a 23-6 win over Lancaster County foe Andrew Jackson on Sept. 24. Indian Land is a perfect 4-0 this year.

Shydem McCullough, Chester. The Cyclones’ junior running back had 197 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Chester to a 48-34 win over Keenan on Sept. 24. McCullough also had four catches for 52 yards in the victory. Chester is 3-3 this season.

