It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next fall sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 27)

Grace Duey, Fort Mill volleyball. The Yellow Jackets’ junior outside hitter was immensely productive this week: Duey had 10 kills, seven digs, three blocks and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Catawba Ridge on Sept. 21. Two days later, she had 10 kills, two digs, two aces and one block in a 3-0 sweep of Boiling Springs. Duey has notched 148 kills, 120 digs, 26 aces and 16 blocks for Fort Mill (14-4) this season.

Mason Haynes, Nation Ford cross country. The freshman ran a 16:55 to finish as the runner-up in the Pee Dee Classic in Florence on Sept. 25. Nation Ford as a team won the race, thanks to Haynes and three other Falcons who had top-10 finishes — including Chase Johnson (4th); Alexander Bentley (7th) and Jacob Rhinesmith (10th).

Benjamin McCall, Clover cross country. The Blue Eagles’ senior ran a 17:15.20 to win a six-team meet at York on Sept. 23. McCall’s run helped the Clover boys to a third-place finish.

Judah Nash, Andrew Jackson cross country. The Volunteer freshman ran an 18:50.86 to finish second in a field of 75 runners at Central of Pageland on Sept. 23. Nash’s efforts helped Andrew Jackson to a second-place finish as a team in the nine-team event.

Margaret Olson, Legion Collegiate golf. The Lancers’ sophomore shot a 42 to earn medalist honors while leading the Legion Collegiate girls’ golf team to a 22-shot victory over Charlotte Country Day at Rock Hill Country Club on Sept. 23. Olson made a 60-foot birdie on hole No. 3, per her coach Kimberly Case, and also converted three pars.

Max Reichert, Fort Mill swimming. The Yellow Jackets’ junior had a big day in the pool this past week: He won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly events individually and then later helped the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victory at a Sept. 23 meet with town rivals Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford. Fort Mill also won the same meet as a team.

Christian Smrekar, Northwestern swimming. The Trojan senior won the 50 freestyle (23.49) and 100 backstroke (59.55) in the “Cross Town Throw Down” with Rock Hill and South Pointe at Rock Hill Aquatic Center on Sept. 23.

MacKenzie Stevens, Indian Land volleyball. The Warriors’ senior middle blocker had 10 kills, six blocks, four aces and 15 digs to lead Indian Land to a 3-0 win over Lancaster on Sept. 21. Stevens followed that up with 14 kills, six blocks, 14 digs and two aces in a 3-1 win at York on Sept. 23. Stevens has 47 kills, 26 blocks, 48 digs and 10 aces for Indian Land (6-6) this season.

Sarah Taylor, Catawba Ridge tennis. The Catawba Ridge senior won her singles match (6-0, 6-0) to lead the Copperheads to a win over Lancaster on senior night on Sept. 23. Taylor is 6-3 in singles play for Catawba Ridge (9-1) this season.

Abigail Tramell, Indian Land tennis. The Warriors’ senior captain won her singles match (6-4, 6-1) to help Indian Land to a momentous team win over the Stallions on Sept. 23. (The contest was the program’s first home match at the newly constructed high school.) Tramell is 3-1 in singles for Indian Land (3-1) this season.

