It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week (Oct. 4)

Week 6 of the high school football season in South Carolina is in the books, which means one thing — it’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday newspaper.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Meet the finalists

Xavien “Foxx” Moore, Great Falls running back. The senior showed his versatility with a big game on both sides of the ball to lead Great Falls to an 18-7 win over archrival Lewisville on Oct. 1. Moore had nine tackles, five tackles for loss and a pass deflection for the defense in the victory. He also added 10 rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown, three receptions for 57 yards — and even threw a 27-yard touchdown.

Derick Anthony, Andrew Jackson defensive lineman. The junior defensive lineman had five tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks to lead Andrew Jackson to a 30-12 victory over Central on Oct. 1. Andrew Jackson beat Central of Pageland for the third year in a row — the program’s longest winning streak in the history of the series. Anthony has 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and four fumble recoveries for Andrew Jackson (4-2) this season.

Zy Brown, York defensive back. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to help lead York to a 19-13 win at Indian Land on Oct. 1. Brown — who averaged 60 yards on two kickoff returns — also excelled on defense, finishing with five tackles and three pass deflections. York (4-1) has won four straight games.

Turbo Richard, Northwestern running back. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore running back ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to help Northwestern to a 52-22 win over Ridge View on Oct. 1. Richard also had two catches for 30 yards. Northwestern (6-1) has won six straight.

Jackson Sims, Nation Ford linebacker. The senior Falcon linebacker had 16 tackles and two tackles for loss to lead Nation Ford to a 35-0 win at Fort Mill on Oct. 1. Nation Ford earned its seventh straight win over Fort Mill. Sims has 63 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for Nation Ford (3-3) this season.

How to nominate

Athlete of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated/underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:58 PM.