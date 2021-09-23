Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey’s injury vs Texans adds to brief history of setbacks for Panthers RB

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, walks to the locker room with members of the teams athletic training staff after a hamstring injury during the game against the Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2021 in Houston, TX.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, walks to the locker room with members of the teams athletic training staff after a hamstring injury during the game against the Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2021 in Houston, TX. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

READ MORE

Panthers at Texans

Expanded coverage of Carolina’s Week 3 game.

Expand All

Throughout his football career, Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey has been largely durable.

But he hasn’t been the past two years — and the injury bug bit again Thursday night in the second quarter of the Panthers’ Week 3 game against the Houston Texans.

His injury could rehash discussions of McCaffrey’s workload: The running back had 59 touches through two games in 2021, which was on pace to break the single-season record, especially considering this is a 17-game regular season opposed to 16.

Here’s a look at McCaffrey’s injury history:

Christian McCaffrey injury history

Oct. 8, 2016: Undisclosed injury against Washington State (while McCaffrey was at Stanford); that same year, he opted to not play in a bowl game to prepare for the 2017 NFL draft.

2020 Week 2: High ankle sprain vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2020 Week 9: Shoulder sprain vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

2020 Week 13: Thigh injury while training on his own during the Panthers’ bye week.

2021 Week 2: Cramps (only missed one series) against the New Orleans Saints.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

2021 Week 3: Hamstring against the Houston Texans.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Panthers at Texans

Expanded coverage of Carolina’s Week 3 game.

Back to Story