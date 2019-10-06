Results from 2019 U.S. Disc Golf Championships in Rock Hill

David Feldberg of Eatonton, Ga. competes in the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday in Rock Hill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Despite notching a triple bogey in his second-to-last hole of the tournament, James Conrad finished 19-under par and earned first place in the 2019 United States Disc Golf Championships — the sport’s annual marquee event hosted at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for its 21st consecutive year.

On the par 67 course, Conrad, who’s originally from Blacksburg, Va., shot a 64 in the first round, a 58 in the second, another 58 in the third and a 69 in the fourth round. With the championship win, he took home $12,000.

Jeremy Koling of Charlotte and Nikko Locastro of St. Louis, Mo., tied for second place, ending the four-round tournament at 18 strokes under par. They each earned $7,000.

Brad Ramsey of Indian Land finished in 82nd. Those who finished in the top-50 earned prize money.

Here are the tournament’s top-10 finishers:

1: James Conrad, 249

T2: Jeremy Koling, 250

T2: Nikko Locastro, 250

4: Chris Clemons, 251

5: Chris Dickerson, 252

6: Philo Brathwaite, 253

T7: Alex Russell, 254

T7: Eagle McMahon, 254

9: Nathan Queen, 255

T10: Adam Hammes, 257

T10: Joel Freeman, 257

T10: Nate Sexton, 257

T10: Albert Tamm, 257

For a full list of results, visit the tournament website.