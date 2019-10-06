Other Sports

Results from 2019 U.S. Disc Golf Championships in Rock Hill

David Feldberg of Eatonton, Ga. competes in the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday in Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL

Despite notching a triple bogey in his second-to-last hole of the tournament, James Conrad finished 19-under par and earned first place in the 2019 United States Disc Golf Championships — the sport’s annual marquee event hosted at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for its 21st consecutive year.

On the par 67 course, Conrad, who’s originally from Blacksburg, Va., shot a 64 in the first round, a 58 in the second, another 58 in the third and a 69 in the fourth round. With the championship win, he took home $12,000.

Jeremy Koling of Charlotte and Nikko Locastro of St. Louis, Mo., tied for second place, ending the four-round tournament at 18 strokes under par. They each earned $7,000.

Brad Ramsey of Indian Land finished in 82nd. Those who finished in the top-50 earned prize money.

Here are the tournament’s top-10 finishers:

1: James Conrad, 249

T2: Jeremy Koling, 250

T2: Nikko Locastro, 250

4: Chris Clemons, 251

5: Chris Dickerson, 252

6: Philo Brathwaite, 253

T7: Alex Russell, 254

T7: Eagle McMahon, 254

9: Nathan Queen, 255

T10: Adam Hammes, 257

T10: Joel Freeman, 257

T10: Nate Sexton, 257

T10: Albert Tamm, 257

For a full list of results, visit the tournament website.

