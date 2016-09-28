Deadly N.C. bus crash blamed on tire; no criminal charges filed

No criminal charges will be filed in the charter bus crash that killed four people and injured more than 40 others traveling with a Rock Hill football team, the N.C. State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.
Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in the Sept. 17 crash, which happened on U.S. 74 near Hamlet, N.C. Investigators determined the left front tire on the bus blew out, causing the driver to lose control and sending the bus crashing into a guard rail in the median before slamming into a concrete bridge support.
“After a thorough and comprehensive review of the collision, investigators have determined that the casue of the collision was contributed to tire failure,” Lt. Jeff Gordon, a Highway Patrol spokesman, said in a statement.
The Highway Patrol’s motor carrier inspection unit, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Motor Carrier Association, conducted a post-crash inspection of the bus and determined several civil penalty violations against Sandy River Baptist Church, which owned the bus.
Troopers say the church was at fault for:
▪ Failure to have a financial responsibility for a “For Hire” passenger-carrying vehicle
▪ Failure to have an International Fuel Tax Agreement fuel tax registration
▪ Failure to have the carrier name marked properly on both sides of the vehicle
▪ Failure to have the proper apportioned registration plates
The bus was carrying the team from Rock Hill to Fayetteville, N.C., for a football game that night at the University of God’s Chosen. Killed in the crash were the driver, 43-year-old Brian Kirkpatrick; Clinton College students Devonte Gibson, 21, and Tito Hamilton Jr., 19; and 8-year-old Darice Hicks Jr., whose father is one of the team’s coaches.
The NTSB is conducting its own investigation into the crash, which officials have said could take months.
