Motorcycle driver killed in wreck identified as Rock Hill man, 21

The motorcycle rider killed in a Saturday crash in Rock Hill has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office as a 21-year-old Rock Hill man.
York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the deceased man in a prepared release on Sunday morning as Joshua Moore of Rock Hill. He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. Gast said an autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
The Rock Hill Police Department was investigating the fatal hit-and-run that occurred south of downtown, closing a portion of Heckle Boulevard while investigators attempted to reconstruct the incident.
Department spokesman Mark Bollinger said the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Heckle Boulevard at the intersection of Russell Street.
A dark-colored Chrysler 300 that was driving on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a motorcycle in the intersection, police said. The vehicle continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction. The driver of the Chrysler then fled on foot and a short time later carjacked a car on Oates Street and fled the area.
Moore, the motorcycle rider, who was alone on the bike, was ejected, police said.
The carjacked vehicle was a 2000 White Jeep Cherokee with a square body style and a North Carolina license plate of EAZ7956, according to police. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his 20s; curly hair, wearing a burgandy top, black pants and no shoes.
Police urged anyone spotting the vehicle or suspect matching the description to contact 911 and notify the nearest law enforcement agency.
