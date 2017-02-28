Chester Coroner identifes NFHS senior who died in wreck off I-77

A 17-year-old Nation Ford High School senior died Feb. 27 after a single-car crash off Interstate 77, school and highway patrol authorities said.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinkler identified the victim as Gwendolynn Dianne Spencer of Fort Mill.
In an email to school parents on Feb. 27, Nation Ford High School principal Jason Johns said he spoke with parents of the crash victim to extend “our thoughts and prayers.”
In the email, Johns did not identify the crash victim, but he said trained grief counselors will be available Tuesday at the Fort Mill school for individuals or small groups.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2003 Suzuki SUV was travelling north on I-77, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 55 and struck a tree, Miller said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped inside the car and died at the scene, Miller said. Tinkler said Spencer died of blunt force trauma.
No other cars were involved and no other passenger was in the car, Miller said.
