Clover officer charged with assaulting inmate

A Clover Police Department officer was charged Thursday with assault and battery third degree following an investigation by state authorities into a February incident, according to a copy of the arrest warrant.
According to the report, Clover officer Jerry Lee Polson was acting in the capacity of a law enforcement officer on Feb. 7 when he “did commit an unlawful assault and battery upon Anotonio McCray,” who was in custody at York County Detention Center in York at the time.
The incident was witnessed and captured on video, the report states.
Polson had been placed on unpaid administrative leave during the investigating by State Law Enforcement Division.
The man, identified as Antonio McCray, told WSOC that he was taken into custody last week because he had missed a court appearance.
McCray said once he and the officer were inside the booking area, the two exchanged words, and the police officer grabbed him by his hoodie and slung him across the room, according to initial reports in February.
