‘Wren’s Week’ underway to spread awareness, honor Fort Mill girl’s battle with cancer

Fort Mill family raising awareness of pediatric cancer On Aug. 6, 2016, Fort Mill resident Wren Jansen, 4, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Her family is hosting "Wren's Week" Aug. 26-Sept. 3 in her honor to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. On Aug. 6, 2016, Fort Mill resident Wren Jansen, 4, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Her family is hosting "Wren's Week" Aug. 26-Sept. 3 in her honor to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

