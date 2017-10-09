Extra police at Indian Land High after shooting graffiti; no credible threat, police say

Extra deputies were at and around Indian Land High School Monday morning after a graffiti threat of a shooting was found on a bathroom wall last week, yet no problems were reported, police said.
Deputies found no credible threat and there were no problems Monday, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Police and school officials found the threat that alleged potential problems Monday – a make-up day for students after a weather cancellation last month.
School and police told parents last week in an email about the threat and that more law enforcement would be present Monday.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments