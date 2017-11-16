Rock Hill downtown business owners, residents say they’re on edge after fatal shooting

More Videos 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting Pause 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 4:00 Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry. Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

