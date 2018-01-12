Police: Man who died after shooting at York Co. gun range accidentally shot self

More Videos

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:56

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

Pause
Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:56

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:02

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:26

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond 0:24

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

King Day at the Dome rally 3:40

King Day at the Dome rally

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 1:05

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

  • Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself

    Police in York County, South Carolina said a man who died late Thursday after a shooting at Sportsman gun range in Newport accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Police in York County, South Carolina said a man who died late Thursday after a shooting at Sportsman gun range in Newport accidentally shot himself in the chest. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com
Police in York County, South Carolina said a man who died late Thursday after a shooting at Sportsman gun range in Newport accidentally shot himself in the chest. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

Local

Police: Man who died after shooting at York Co. gun range accidentally shot self

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 12, 2018 09:03 AM

ROCK HILL

The man who died late Thursday after a shooting at a York County gun range accidentally shot himself, police said.

The Herald exclusively reported on heraldonline.com late Thursday that York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed the man died in the shooting.

The shooting at a store and range called Carolina Sportsman on S.C. 274 in the Newport area of York County west of Rock Hill was not an active shooter situation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased, a male, accidentally shot himself in the chest at the business that is both a store and gun range on Hands Mill Highway, Faris said Friday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:56

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

Pause
Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:56

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:02

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:26

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond 0:24

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

King Day at the Dome rally 3:40

King Day at the Dome rally

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 1:05

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

  • Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

    The Knowledge Park initiative will take on new significance in Rock Hill in 2018, according to city leaders. Knowledge Park is defined as the one-square-mile targeting “knowledge economy businesses” and an urban walkable lifestyle in Rock Hill.

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders

View More Video