Police: Man who died after shooting at York Co. gun range accidentally shot self

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself Police in York County, South Carolina said a man who died late Thursday after a shooting at Sportsman gun range in Newport accidentally shot himself in the chest. Police in York County, South Carolina said a man who died late Thursday after a shooting at Sportsman gun range in Newport accidentally shot himself in the chest. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

