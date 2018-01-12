Police: Man who died after shooting at York Co. gun range accidentally shot self

The man who died late Thursday after a shooting at a York County gun range accidentally shot himself, police said.
The Herald exclusively reported on heraldonline.com late Thursday that York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed the man died in the shooting.
The shooting at a store and range called Carolina Sportsman on S.C. 274 in the Newport area of York County west of Rock Hill was not an active shooter situation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased, a male, accidentally shot himself in the chest at the business that is both a store and gun range on Hands Mill Highway, Faris said Friday morning.
The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
