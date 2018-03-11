One property, two hotels? Not in Monopoly. But York County? It could be coming.

YORK COUNTY Hotels, businesses and home developers continue to meet with York County planners. The latest batch of proposals includes a solar farm, house on an island and more.
▪ A move that wouldn’t work in Monopoly — two hotels on one property — might work out in the Fort Mill area.
Siddhi Hotel Group is waiting to find out whether it will be able to build two hotels on property just off Carowinds Boulevard. A request to separate 3.6 acres to the west of Lakemont Boulevard into two, thus allowing for two new hotels, was deferred by the county zoning board of appeals earlier this month. The group next meets April 12.
The Greenville-based company announced last month it would develop a TownePlace Suites on the site. Likely as the larger of the now two hotels planned.
The property shares a rear entrance with Cracker Barrel and is across from Quality Inn & Suites. Preliminary plans show one hotel at 113 rooms, the other at 83 rooms.
▪ A new residence could be coming on the Catawba River island that’s home to Camp Canaan. The 100-acre property is located in Rock Hill. The new addition likely would be quarters for an administrator. Camp Canaan offers summer camps, retreats and adventures.
▪ York Electric Cooperative applied for a zoning change to allow a four-acre solar farm off of Park Place Drive in York. Near its intersection with Benfield Road. The move requires a public service use designation from the county. The site is vacant and heavily wooded now.
▪ York County’s portion of the massive McLean project is asking for more time to start building. Just like it did about this time last year. McLean is a 670-acre project eying 800 homes. Most of it is just north of the state line, but 37 homes are planned for Lake Wylie. They were approved in 2015. The developer behind South Shore at McLean is asking for an extension through August of next year to start construction.
▪ A new mini-warehouse is proposed on Gold Hill Road, between Lollyhill Drive and Crisanto Avenue. Just north of where Gold Hill intersects with Springfield Parkway. The site is almost seven acres.
▪ A new retail center could be coming on Cherry Road near Rock Hill. A company purchased the 1-acre Granford Park site last June.
▪ A therapy center and yoga studio may be on the way at 1824 Gold Hill Road. The site is right beside the SIM International building, west of the S.C. 160 West intersection. The yoga site is less than an acre.
▪ A new church is proposed on two acres at 2553 Hwy 160 W. near Tega Cay. The site is between Wellmore and Cameron Creek.
▪ A plant nursery is proposed at 1920 Mt. Holly Road near Rock Hill. The site is more than seven acres.
▪ A used car lot could be coming along Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie. The site is just north of S.C. 55, at the Five Points intersection. It’s about two acres.
▪ A York County zoning board voted against a change that would’ve allowed a home at 998 S. Anderson Road near Rock Hill to become auto sales business.
Editor’s note: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council approval. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
