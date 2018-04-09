SC Democrats ask SLED to investigate U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman pulling gun in Rock Hill

The S.C. Democratic Party has formally asked South Carolina's state police to investigate Rep. Ralph Norman pulling out a loaded gun during a meet-and-greet with constituents Friday in Rock Hill.

The incident at the Rock Hill Diner Friday morning has become a national news story.

The request for an investigation was sent to SLED Chief Mark Keel, Chip Ware of SLED and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Democratic officials also asked 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett to file felony charges against Norman, a Rock Hill Republican, in connection with the incident.

It is unclear if the State Law Enforcement Division will launch a probe. SLED will review and consider the request after it is formally made, said Thom Berry, SLED spokesman.

"Once we see a request, and see what it asks for specifically, we can review it," Berry said.

Democratic officials announced they had sent the formal request for a SLED investigation by email and letter in a news release Monday morning.

"Congressman Norman has important questions to answer for law enforcement and the people of the 5th district," S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said in a statement.

Robertson continued: "Does he feel it's appropriate to intimidate his constituents to make a point? Did the constituents in the meeting feel threatened? Do the members of his staff who were present and armed have CWPs? Does he always carry his weapon, as he claims, even where it is illegal to do so? Does he carry his weapon on Capitol Hill? Has he ever had it on federal property? Apparently, he feels that it is not enough to simply scare his constituents with his voting record, he also has to scare them with a loaded gun."

Democrats vowed, after the incident, to seek a formal investigation about whether Norman broke a law against pointing and presenting a firearm.





Norman carries a .38-Caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

Norman acknowledged to The Herald that he put the gun on the table during a meeting at a Rock Hill restaurant, as he was talking with a group called Mothers Demand Action.

Norman told The Herald Friday that he was trying to prove a point that "guns don't shoot, people shoot."

Norman has been criticized since; others have defended his stance on the right to bear arms.





Others said Norman's point is valid, but that his actions were questionable.

B.J. Barrowclough, York County deputy public defender, said that Norman's actions were illegal, and that his office often represents clients arrested for similar acts.

Norman, a first-term congressman who won the seat in a special election in 2017, said that he did not want to end up like Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in 2011.

A day after the event, Norman posted a Facebook message on his Rep. Ralph Norman page, "setting the record straight" on what happened.

Norman's statement calls Moms Demand Action a "group with a radical agenda, funded by out-of-state groups, and hell bent on repealing the Second Amendment and banning guns." That is a characterization that one group member present at the Rock Hill meet-and-greet said aren't true.

The message Norman posted also states he will "welcome and encourage the conversation of solving the problem of innocent lives taken, ensuring our children's safety in schools, improving background checks and addressing our country's mental health issue."

Check back for updates on this developing story.