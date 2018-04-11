More new Lake Wylie homes, Fort Mill apartments, hotels. What's next for York County.

A big piece of Lake Wylie property eyed for new homes leads the way, but more apartments and hotels in the Fort Mill area aren't far behind. Here are the latest discussions on what may be coming to York County:
▪ A new home subdivision is proposed on a massive piece of property on Allison Creek Road in Lake Wylie. Property representatives and York County planners met March 29 to discuss a single-family project on more than 324 acres from Hands Mill Highway to Poinciana Drive.
The property comes up against waterfront lots along Little Allison Creek, but isn't waterfront itself. County records list Crescent Resources as the owner. Crescent Communities is the affiliated residential part of Crescent, which has a host of past and present projects throughout the Lake Wylie area including Mill Creek Commons, Paddlers Cove and others.
The information from York County on the meeting mentions plating and permitting, but not rezoning. If potential land uses or project density works with the zoning that's already there, a developer could put homes on the property by right. Only adding land uses or exceeding densities would require a rezoning and its public hearing process.
Crescent, formerly part of what's now Duke Energy, took over the property from then Duke Power Company back in 1969.
▪ New apartments may be coming to the Fort Mill area, at Lolly Hill Drive and Gold Hill Road. The site is more than 21 acres along I-77, just north of exit 88 on the northbound ramp side. County records show CRPM Gold Hill, LLC buying the property from Interstate Land Investors in early 2006 for $2.08 million.
▪ A new hotel is looking for five more feet at Gold Hill Road and Deerfield Drive. Fort Mill Hospitality, LLC is looking for a variance to add another five feet of height for a five-story hotel planned at 688 Gold Hill Road. The property is north of Gold Hill, just east of I-77 at exit 88. The site is vacant with medical offices around it.
Drawings show the site is just more than three acres and will be a Tru by Hilton property. That same new hotel brand is building in Rock Hill, near the Rock Hill Galleria.
▪ A Fort Mill resident is looking to rezone 40 acres along Merritt Road from industrial to residential use. The reason, according to information from the county, is "for personal finance and mortgage consolidation purposes." Two of the properties are residential but were zoned industrial when zoning districts began more than 30 years ago. A third property is a trucking and towing operation.
The new zoning would allow single-family and apartment development.
The properties are south of Merritt, up against Town of Fort Mill limits.
▪ Siddhi Hotel Group comes back to county planners April 12 looking for a variance that would allow for two hotels on a Fort Mill property. An almost four-acre property would be subdivided just off Carowinds Boulevard, west of Lakemont Boulevard, per the plan. But a lack of road frontage means a variance will be needed.
The Greenville-based hotel group already announced a TownePlace Suites would go there. The property shares an entrance with Cracker Barrel, across from Quality Inn & Suites. Early drawings show two hotels, at 113 and 83 rooms.
▪ A new veterinary clinic is planned at 3463 Hwy. 21 in the Fort Mill area. The site is less than two acres. It's part of an existing multi-tenant building that includes dental, financial, salon, fitness and retail services now. The 15,000-square-foot shopping center has a dozen spaces.
▪ A new convenience story could be coming to Mt. Holly Road in Rock Hill, along the northbound off-ramp of I-77 at exit 73.
▪ A new process line is in discussion for Gabriel Phenoxies, Inc. at 808 Cel-river Road in Rock Hill. The site is more about seven acres off Dunkins Ferry Road, just off Cel-River. The company makes epoxy, resin and lubricant products.
☆Editor’s note: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.
Comments