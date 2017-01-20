York man charged in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured after drug deal ‘went bad’

A York man has been charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted armed robbery in a Wednesday night shooting that left two dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill.
Police said the shooting happened when a drug deal “went bad.”
Alexis Thomasson, 20, was arrested and charged Friday by the Rock Hill Police Department. Thomasson’s bond has been set at $74,000 for all of his charges, which include possesssion with intent to distribute marijuana, attempted armed robbery and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Police say Thomasson has a last known address at Fairview Circle in York.
A middle-of-the-street shootout Wednesday night left two men dead and a third seriously injured, according to police. Police now say a fourth man was involved in a drug deal that “went bad,” according to a statement from the Criminal Investigations Division.
Jimmy Williamson, 26, of Rock Hill, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.
Mekhi Rawlinson, 18, of York, died at Piedmont Medical Center after being shot, Gast said.
The third victim is hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and has not yet been identified.
Investigators say they have worked “tirelessly” since the incident to piece together the details of the shooting on the 600 block of Blake Street.
Police say they know that four individuals were involved in a drug deal that “went bad.” Investigators said they were able to determine that at some point, one or more individuals planned to rob the other of drugs and/or money.
During the robbery, police say, shots were fired from several subjects. Investigators say they found three handguns at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to contact the Rock Hill Detective Division at 803-329-7293 or contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments