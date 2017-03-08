He failed to pay almost $2K in child support, then escaped in a York County truck

The escaped prisoner wanted for stealing a York County work truck was in the local prison because he failed to pay more than $2,000 in child support, records show.
Michael Eugene Davis, 43, was out on bond at the time he was taken to jail because of a pending domestic violence charge, according to police and court records.
He is still being sought by York County sheriff’s deputies.
On March 7, Davis stole a county work truck and fled from behind the vehicle maintenance shed near the York County Prison, where he was on a work detail after being imprisoned for a Family Court bench warrant and a traffic violation, police said.
Davis was sentenced to six months in the York County Prison Feb. 24, after he failed to pay $1,995.28 in back child support and a $100 fee for court costs, according to York County Clerk of Court records.
Davis had been convicted of marijuana possession in October in Clover Municipal Court, but failed to pay a fine or go to jail. He was being sought for failure to comply, court documents show.
Davis also was charged Aug. 14 by Clover police for domestic violence, then released on a $2,500 bond, according to a State Law Enforcement Division records and court documents.
Davis was in the York County Prison SCDC custody not the York County Sheriff's Detention Center, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle is a white 2008 Ford F450 dually two-door pickup truck with South Carolina tag CG63685, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle has the county’s "rising sun" logo on the doors.
Faris said anyone with information who sees the truck should call 911 immediately.
Read more here: http://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/article137024493.html#storylink=cpy
Read more here: http://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/article137024493.html#storylink=cpy
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments