Racial, ethnic motive not ruled out in killing of Lancaster shop owner, police say

Police in Lancaster say investigators have not ruled out a potential ethnic or racial motive for the Thursday night killing of a beloved Lancaster County store owner.
Harnish Patel, 43, whom police said is of Indian descent, was found dead at his home outside Lancaster March 2, minutes after he closed up his Speedee Mart convenience store.
Regular customers after the crime expressed outrage and dismay that Patel, a longtime merchant, was killed.
The Herald asked Sheriff Barry Faile Friday if the crime could have been racially motivated, because of other crimes nationally that targeted Indian people and immigrants. Faile said Friday that police did not have reason to believe at that point that race or ethnicity was a factor.
But Wednesday, police said they have not ruled out an ethnic attack as a motive.
No motive has been determined, Faile said.
A statement Lancaster deputies released Wednesday said:
“There has been much speculation about the motive for this homicide. At this time, investigators have not developed facts indicating this shooting was ethnically motivated. However, that motive has not been ruled out and will be explored along with all other possible motives for this incident. Details of the crime are sensitive, and no additional facts concerning the incident will be released at this time.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments