Rock Hill police investigating murder; man found shot multiple times

Police in Rock Hill are investigating the murder of an African-American man in his 30s who was found shot several times in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue.

Rock Hill police were called to the site around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are no suspects, and details are being withheld until the investigation is complete, said a statement from police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The identity of the victim is not being released until the York County Coroner’s Office can locate the family, he said.

The most recent killing marks the second homicide in Rock Hil for 2017, Bollinger said.

The first was a Jan. 18 shooting in the 600 block of Blake Street, in which two people died.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321, Bollinger said.

twitter email File video: Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill January 19, 2017 file video: Sammie Poage and John Cooke, two longtime residents of Blake Street in Rock Hill, talk about a Wednesday night incident in which 2 men were killed and a third injured in a shooting. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com