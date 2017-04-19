Police say ‘40 cards compromised’ by skimmer at Rock Hill bank ATM

More than three dozen bank cards were compromised at a Rock Hill bank where a skimming device was found to have been on an ATM machine for about 10 hours last month, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Rock Hill police identified a suspect, who is wanted in a possible related case placing a skimmer on the Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union ATM at Home Depot Boulevard, the report states.
Felicia Pope, vice president of marketing and business development with ArrowPointe Credit Union, told The Herald no cards were compromised in that case.
First Citizens Bank reported that a skimming device, or transaction card forgery device, was found on a bank ATM machine March 19, according to the report. The bank investigated, and reported it to the police department April 18, said police Capt. Mark Bollinger, public information officer.
Bollinger said police believe the crime involves the same person who put a skimmer on the Arrowpointe ATM, but he said they can’t verify who that person is just yet.
A bank employee told investigators the device had been placed on the bank ATM at 132 S. Herlong Ave. at 7:28 a.m. March 19, according to the report. It was later found to have been retrieved at about 5:58 p.m. the same day, the report states.
The bank employee told police “about 40 cards were compromised, and a complete total is still pending,” the report states.
Images of the suspect who placed and retrieved the skimmer were given to the police, the report says, along with a spread sheet of fraudulent transactions, locations and amounts.
Though the skimmer was found at the Rock Hill bank, it was found the majority of fraudulent transactions were made at bank ATMs in the Columbia area, the report states.
First Citizens Bank is attempting to obtain images of the suspect using the counterfeit cards in that area, the report states.
Efforts to obtain a comment from First Citizens Bank Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The case remains active.
Herald reporter Amanda Harris contributed to this report.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
