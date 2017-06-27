Rock Hill man charged in high school student’s death was arrested in court, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years 0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge 1:45 Rock Hill police video shows officer nearly run down by drug suspect 0:52 Burglars use car to smash into Fort Mill gun shop 1:23 York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck 2:02 Rock Hill bank robbery suspect makes 1st court appearance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Demetric Leon Houze, 25, of Rock Hill has been charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting in which a South Pointe High School student was killed. The teen who died has been identified as Quantavious Torbit, 17. Houze appeared in Rock Hill Municipal Court Tuesday morning and asked for bond; a judge denied his request. A second person, Timothy M. Holley, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the incident, police said. hsmoot@heraldonline.com Hannah Smoot

Demetric Leon Houze, 25, of Rock Hill has been charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting in which a South Pointe High School student was killed. The teen who died has been identified as Quantavious Torbit, 17. Houze appeared in Rock Hill Municipal Court Tuesday morning and asked for bond; a judge denied his request. A second person, Timothy M. Holley, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the incident, police said. hsmoot@heraldonline.com Hannah Smoot