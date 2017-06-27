Mother of Rock Hill teen: ‘He was shot right in front of me.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years 0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge 1:45 Rock Hill police video shows officer nearly run down by drug suspect 0:52 Burglars use car to smash into Fort Mill gun shop 1:23 York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck 2:02 Rock Hill bank robbery suspect makes 1st court appearance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A relative of Quantavious "Quan" Torbit says the family is heartbroken that he was shot and killed at age 17 Sunday night. Torbit was a rising senior at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, and had played on the school basketball team. One person is charged with murder in his death; a second person faces weapons charges in the incident. adys@heraldonline.com

A relative of Quantavious "Quan" Torbit says the family is heartbroken that he was shot and killed at age 17 Sunday night. Torbit was a rising senior at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, and had played on the school basketball team. One person is charged with murder in his death; a second person faces weapons charges in the incident. adys@heraldonline.com