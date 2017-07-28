Zyon Crosby
Rock Hill police search for man who may be armed in connection with armed robbery

July 28, 2017 9:21 AM

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police are searching for Zyon Crosby in connection with an armed robbery.

Crosby, 18, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Winthrop Drive Thursday morning, according to police public information officer Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Police, who announced on Twitter Friday morning that they were seeking Crosby, say he should not be approached and may have a firearm.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at around 4:36 a.m. Thursday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report. The victim told police she was approached by four men, one with a handgun, when she exited her car, the report says.

The victim said the man with the gun hit her in the back of the head, the report says.

Bollinger the men have also been connected with multiple car break-ins the same night.

Use extreme caution and call 911 with any information, police say.

Further details on the case were not immediately available Friday morning. Check back for updates.

