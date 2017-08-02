Three plead guilty in Indian Land slayings, fourth suspect to face trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler Pause 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The man accused of shooting a 20-year-old Fort Mill man and leaving him to die in a wooded area of Lancaster County in 2015 had voiced intentions of robbing and killing the victim in the days before the fatal shooting, prosecutors said. The Herald

The man accused of shooting a 20-year-old Fort Mill man and leaving him to die in a wooded area of Lancaster County in 2015 had voiced intentions of robbing and killing the victim in the days before the fatal shooting, prosecutors said. The Herald