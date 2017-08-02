Three plead guilty in Indian Land slayings, fourth suspect to face trial

Three of the four defendants accused of murder in a 2016 drug robbery in Indian Land pleaded guilty late Tuesday. The fourth defendant, and alleged shooter, will face trial later this month, according to court officials and court records.
Court records showed that on Tuesday Nachon Hayden, 23, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, said Jeff Hammond, Lancaster County Clerk of Court. Chris Glass, 23, and Tony Maynard, 22, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, records show.
A fourth defendant, David Kucinski, is awaiting trial later this month.
Randy Tran, 20, of Fort Mill, was shot to death in northern Lancaster County on April 5, 2016. Neighbors claimed they saw Kucinski of Fort Mill, moving a body from the trunk of Tran’s car. Police and prosecutors later said in court the murder motive was a drug theft of six pounds of marijuana.
Prosecutors said in court in May 2015 that text messages between the defendants showed the plot, but after being arrested they blamed each other.
The murder charges remain against all three, records show.
Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor, confirmed the guilty pleas but declined further comment. He did confirm the trial against Kucinski on murder and other charges is scheduled for later this month. Lancaster County is scheduled for jury trials the week of Aug.t 21, state court schedules show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments