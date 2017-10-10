Student charged after Lancaster school officials find loaded gun, marijuana

One student was arrested and another was suspended after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Andrew Jackson High School Monday, school officials say.
Devin D’Ante Wright, 17, of Heath Springs was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.
Brian Vaughn, director of safety and transportation for the school district, said a teacher saw a student with a handgun in a classroom and called for an administrator.
The administrator searched the student, later identified as Wright by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, but Wright had passed the gun to another student, Vaughn said.
School officials found the pistol, a .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol with a loaded magazine, and less than an ounce of marijuana in the other student’s bookbag, police said.
“Investigators have not developed any information that Wright brought the pistol to school to threaten or shoot anyone with it,” said the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The two students, both 17, have been suspended from school and recommended for expulsion, Vaughn said.
No charges have been made against the other student, although the case is still under investigation, police said.
“The presence of a pistol in a school is a very serious matter,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We will fully investigate the circumstances that led to the discovery of this pistol and take any other enforcement action that is appropriate. I am pleased that those within the school who saw something said something and that no harm came to anyone during this incident.”
The gun was found the same day another Lancaster County school, Indian Land High School, called in extra law enforcement after a shooting threat was found in a school bathroom.
No credible threat was found at Indian Land High, deputies said.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
