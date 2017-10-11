Ex-boyfriend released from hospital, charged in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi has been arrested in the Sept. 18 stabbing death of Marandy Jade Brandon, police said.
Quinde-Quishpi, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was released from a Charlotte hospital and extradited back to South Carolina, Rock Hill police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger said.
Quinde-Quishpi was found stabbing himself in the chest at Brandon’s Barrow Court home the night she was killed, police said. He was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.
The same day Brandon was found dead, Quinde-Quishpi, who was out on bond for two recent domestic violence charges, didn’t show up for a hearing that could have put him back in jail.
Quinde-Quishpi has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Bollinger said.
