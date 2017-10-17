Teen posted Snapchat video of him smoking drugs, then killed 2 in York County wreck

More Videos 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom Pause 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 2:36 Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 0:36 Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash. Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

