Crime

Teen posted Snapchat video of him smoking drugs, then killed 2 in York County wreck

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 17, 2017 3:33 PM

YORK

A teen pleaded guilty to three counts of felony DUI Tuesday in a case where he posted a Snapchat video of himself smoking drugs minutes before a York County crash that killed two passengers and injured a third.

The teen faces up to 65 years in prison.

Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in the February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, also was injured in the crash. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed. Boheler pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Boheler said nothing in court Tuesday except to tell Judge Thomas Cooper: “guilty sir.”

Sentencing for Boheler has been deferred until he can have more surgeries for his injuries suffered in the crash.

Shemar Byers, 18, and Dominick Galsoi, 17, died in the crash. Brooke Blanton, 18, suffered a broken neck and back, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Boheler posted the video of himself smoking the drugs then crashed into a pine tree, Thompson said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

