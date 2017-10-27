Driver of truck, 26, shot in Rock Hill dies; police investigating homicide

More Videos

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Pause
Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 0:32

Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

  • Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

    Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter.

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

Driver of truck, 26, shot in Rock Hill dies; police investigating homicide

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 27, 2017 9:29 AM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a homicide involving the 26-year-old driver of a truck who was shot Thursday night before hitting a parked car and an apartment building.

The incident is the second in less than 24 hours where police found the driver of a vehicle had been shot.

Police have not said whether there is any connection between the incidents, in two separate locations several miles apart within the city limits.

In the most recent incident around 9 p.m. Thursday, police were called after a pickup truck hit a car and building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.

No other details, including the identity of the deceased man, have been released.

The incident happened in the northeast area of Rock Hill.

In the earlier incident, around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the southern edge of the city, a 21-year-old man was found shot, sitting in the driver seat of a car at a gas station. That man survived, police said, but that shooting being investigated as an attempted murder, police documents show.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Pause
Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 0:32

Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

  • York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

    A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video