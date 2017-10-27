Driver of truck, 26, shot in Rock Hill dies; police investigating homicide

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a homicide involving the 26-year-old driver of a truck who was shot Thursday night before hitting a parked car and an apartment building.
The incident is the second in less than 24 hours where police found the driver of a vehicle had been shot.
Police have not said whether there is any connection between the incidents, in two separate locations several miles apart within the city limits.
In the most recent incident around 9 p.m. Thursday, police were called after a pickup truck hit a car and building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.
No other details, including the identity of the deceased man, have been released.
The incident happened in the northeast area of Rock Hill.
In the earlier incident, around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the southern edge of the city, a 21-year-old man was found shot, sitting in the driver seat of a car at a gas station. That man survived, police said, but that shooting being investigated as an attempted murder, police documents show.
No arrests have been made in either case.
