Driver of truck, 26, shot in Rock Hill dies; police investigating homicide

More Videos 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase Pause 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 0:32 Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 0:57 Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 3:17 Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 1:00 York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 3:10 Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter. Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com