Clover police officer arrested by SC agents, now facing charges

A Clover Police Department officer was arrested by South Carolina agents late Wednesday afternoon on charges of domestic violence, officials said.
Ronnie Aaron Snelson, 28, was booked into the York County jail about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on two counts of third degree domestic violence after he was arrested by State Law Enforcement Division agents, according to jail and police records.
Details about the allegations against Snelson or how long SLED agents had been investigating him were not available Wednesday night. Efforts to obtain comment from Clover Police Chief Randy Grice were unsuccessful.
It is unclear if town officials placed Snelson on any kind of leave after he was arrested or during the SLED investigation that has been going on for weeks.
Details about who the victim is in the case have not been released. However, South Carolina law allows for charges of domestic violence when the victim is a household member.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed Snelson, a police officer with Clover's town department, was arrested Wednesday and was in the York County jail Wednesday night awaiting a bond hearing.
The sheriff's office runs the county jail under South Carolina state law. The sheriff's office has no other role in the case, Tolson said.
Bond court officials at the Moss Justice Center in York said Snelson is scheduled for a bond hearing early Thursday morning.
Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, confirmed Snelson is a Clover police officer. He said his office would handle the prosecution of the case.
In 2015, Brackett created a domestic violence court in which accused offenders appear.
Domestic violence third degree is a misdemeanor with possible punishment of up to 90 days in jail and a fine, according to South Carolina law.
Details of Snelson's years of service at the police department have not been released. However, Snelson has been with the department since at least 2014. Snelson was honored by a civic club in Clover, according to a 2014 story in the Herald.
Snelson is the second Clover officer arrested in less than a year. In April 2017 another officer was charged with assault on an inmate after an arrest of a suspect.
