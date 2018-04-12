Second teen charged with murder in York County shooting of Lancaster man

A second suspect has been charged with murder in the York County shooting death of a Lancaster man.

Robert Evans Outen, 19, of York County was charged Thursday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, Mardarius Bailey, 23, of Lancaster, died Tuesday afternoon on Adnah Church Road between Rock Hill and York after the shooting. He was found by police in a car at Adnah Church Road and S.C. 5.

Police charged the first suspect, Tyler Wayne Montgomery, 19, of Rock Hill, with murder Wednesday. Montgomery is accused of shooting Bailey, arrest warrants show.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Montgomery and Outen also are both charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

It remains unclear what roles Evans and Outen had had in the crime. Outen fled with Montgomery after the shooting, police said, and had been sought since Tuesday.

It remains unclear what the relationship is between the suspects and Bailey.

Police are still interviewing witnesses, Faris said.

Check back for updates.