Here's what we know about York Co. shooting and kidnap suspect; NC manhunt continues

The York County man wanted by police for a shooting and kidnapping Wednesday in an incident near the state line is a convicted felon, records show.
The manhunt crossed the state line into North Carolina after Robert Lee Beverly, 30, fled police. He was out on bond for three alleged crimes since November, records show.
York County deputies have an attempted murder warrant against Beverly for the Wednesday shooting, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County sheriff's Office.
Beverly also is being sought for a possible kidnapping after a woman was found after Beverly fled police on foot after a traffic stop in Gaston County, N.C., Faris said.
Beverly was charged Nov. 25 in York County for indecent exposure then released on a $1,500 bond the same day, court records show.
The next day, Beverly was charged with stalking in Chester County, police records show. Beverly was released that same day from the Chester County jail after posting a $5,000 bond, records show.
Beverly was again arrested Dec. 24 in York County for receiving stolen goods, according to police records. Beverly was released on a $2,500 bond Christmas Day, court records show.
Beverly also has several past felony convictions.
In 2008, Beverly was convicted in York County of receiving stolen goods and sentenced to five years probation after a five year prison sentence was suspended, State Law Enforcement Division records show. He was sent to prison to serve the five year sentence after violating probation, records show.
After release, Beverly was convicted in 2011 of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sentenced to three years in prison, records show.
In 2014, Beverly was convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and sentenced to three years in prison.
After release from the S.C. Department of Corrections in 2017, Beverly was convicted again in October 2017 for malicious injury to property, records show.
