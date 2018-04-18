Man wounded in York County shooting north of Clover near N.C. state line, police say

A man was shot Wednesday morning in York County north of Clover near the Gaston County, N.C. line, police said.
Police are investigating the incident that happened around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bowling Green Drive, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.
The extent of the man's injuries is unclear, but he was rushed to a Gaston County hospital, Faris said.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not released any information about the motive for the shooting, which occurred northwest of the town of Clover, or any events leading up to the man being shot. No information about a suspect has been released.
Patrol officers, detectives and forensics from the sheriff's office are on the scene.
