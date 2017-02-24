Rock Hill students, school leaders celebrate ‘glass slipper’ for oldest choice program

Rock Hill school leaders, students and community members celebrated on Friday the start of construction on the school district’s new dedicated Montessori building.
“They’ve taken our oldest choice program and are giving it the glass slipper that it has so long deserved,” said Rock Hill school board chairman Jim Vining.
Montessori, a hands-on learning experience focused on peer learning and student choice, is currently housed at The Children’s School for students in K3 through the second grade. Those students will move to the new building, at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School.
We have what we consider a little gem in Rock Hill hidden behind Winthrop and Oakland Ave.”
Chris Beard, Ebenezer Avenue principal
The new building will house eight classrooms along with administration offices, said Chris Beard, Ebenezer Avenue principal. Beard said Ebenezer also will be converting its current administration space to add two kindergarten classrooms, a gifted and talented room and a resource room.
“We have what we consider a little gem in Rock Hill hidden behind Winthrop and Oakland Ave.,” he said. “When we include our Montessori, traditional and Inquiry programs, we’re going to be going from what we consider the smallest school in Rock Hill to probably the biggest and best in South Carolina.”
Lindsey Bucher, who has two children at The Children’s School, said Montessori education has helped her children grow.
“I love the focus on character building,” she said. “It’s such a blessing to see their growth and development. I’m thrilled by the care and concern each teacher has for the students.”
Paul Holmes, chairman of The Children’s School SIC (School Improvement Council), said as a parent he knows first-hand the benefits of a Montessori education.
“I’m super excited for my daughter who will be attending next year, not only for the facility, but for the phenomenal teaching and life lessons that will be learned in the Montessori curriculum,” he said.
Holmes said his son Preston, 7, attended The Children’s School and next year will be attending the Inquiry program at Ebenezer, which includes many popular features of Montessori.
“We’re looking forward to the schools working together to build a bright future for our children,” Holmes said.
The $8 million building, designed by Charlotte-based LS3P Architects with parent and teacher input, is expected to be completed in January 2018. The new facility was made possible by a $110 million bond referendum citizens approved on May 5, 2015.
Vining thanked voters for their support.
“They showed their confidence in this community and this district to go forward and keep our schools modern and up-to-date,” he said. “I thank our school administration for doing an excellent job of blending the new with the old so we can preserve the history that our community is beginning to cherish.”
